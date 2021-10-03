District says teacher used worksheet with offensive terms

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A suburban Kansas City school district that was already investigating a teacher for using a racial epithet during class discussion, is now investigating a second racial incident. High school students in an English class were given a worksheet that contained racial, homophobic and misogynistic slurs in it. Part of the worksheet asked if it was OK to use such derogatory terms even if you are joking. School officials say the worksheet was redone this year with a new version that doesn’t contain the racial, homophobic and misogynistic slurs, but for some reason the old version of the worksheet was used last week.