Camdenton Co. Sheriff’s Office provided pictures of cars pulled from the Lake of the Ozarks on Oct. 21, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two underwater search teams have recovered decades-old vehicles at the bottom of the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that divers looking for a missing person recovered a 2004 Chevy Cavalier and a 1958 Ford Thunderbird from water under the Niangua Bridge.

The 2004 Cavalier was reported stolen in 2005 from a motel near Sunrise Beach. Investigators are still working to determine the owner of the 1958 Ford Thunderbird. Detectives say it is a hardtop model originally painted Winterset White with a black and white vinyl top.

Two dive teams, Chaos Divers of Illinois and Adventures with Purpose of Bend, Oregon were assisting Missouri law enforcement officials in a search for missing veteran Donnie Irwin when they spotted underwater anomalies that led to the discovery of the vehicles.

Irwin disappeared after on Dec. 29, 2013 after leaving his Camdenton home to go to a convenience store in his 2002 silver Hyundai Elantra. He never arrived at the convenience store and hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone with information on Irwin’s disappearance or the recovered vehicles is asked to call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.