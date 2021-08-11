Divers recover drowning victim at northern Missouri lake

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a man who drowned at a lake near Kirksville in northern Missouri. KTVO-TV reports that crews from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division used sonar equipment at Forest Lake in Thousand Hills State Park on Tuesday to locate the body of 64-year-old Steven Puckett of Unionville. Puckett’s body was found in the same general area where he went under while swimming on Monday. Witnesses told KTVO-TV they saw Puckett and another man struggling in the water. They were able to help get the other man to a boat, but could not save Puckett.

