ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Divers spotted a truck while responding to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County on Thursday afternoon.

A dive team searched near Dardenne Creek and Highway B. Divers responded to the scene after a pipeline company found what they believed to be a truck submerged in the water and alerted St. Charles County Police.

Divers searched the area for more than an hour Thursday and found a truck in the creek. Investigators determined the truck had been in the creek for a long, but undisclosed amount of time. No one was inside the truck. Authorities are clearing the area in the upcoming hours.

