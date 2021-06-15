Divers searching for man who vanished in Meramec River

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – First responders spent several hours Tuesday at Sherman Beach Park looking for a man who vanished in the Meramec River.

According to Chief Mike Krause, Metro West Fire Protection District, authorities received a report that a 30-year-old man went under and didn’t resurface in the river.

The chief said they deployed numerous boats and two sets of divers, as well as sonar equipment, but had no luck in locating the man.

Witnesses told FOX 2 they saw someone jump off a bridge, surface, but then go back under.

Metro West called off its rescue operations as it got dark, with the Missouri Water Patrol taking over the search.

Krause said Metro West will return to the beach in the morning and continue looking for the man if he’s not found.