ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man fell into a river in north St. Louis County on Tuesday morning.

St. Louis County police responded to a call for trespassing on the 14200 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard a little after 7:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man under the influence. The man fell in the river, and quickly rescued. He’s now receiving medical treatment for his exposure to the Missouri River temperatures, as well as a summons for trespassing.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene.