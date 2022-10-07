DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to an 18-year-old Denver sexual assault cold case. On Wednesday, 49-year-old Jason Groshart was taken into custody in Missouri after DNA evidence and investigative genetic genealogy DNA research linked him to the crime.

On March 30, 2004, DPD officers responded to a call in the 3700 block of North Stuart Street in the West Highland neighborhood in Denver on reports of a burglary and sexual assault.

Once officers were on scene, they collected DNA evidence and investigated the case but were unable to identify any suspects at the time, according to DPD.

Years later as research improved, Denver’s Integrated Cold Case Project used Investigative Genetic Genealogy DNA research and found a possible connection to Groshart. Investigators said they learned Groshart was living in Sedalia, Missouri.

Recently obtained DNA from Groshart was compared to the DNA in 2004 and a direct DNA comparison identified Groshart as the suspect in the March 2004 sexual assault.

“The arrest of Groshart demonstrates our commitment to victims of crime and that the Denver Police Department never forgets,” said Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas. “We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who harm our community. Groshart committed a crime of violence against a member of our community and thanks to the Genetic Genealogy and Familial Match Searching grant, we hope we are able to provide some relief to the survivor.”

Groshart is being held for investigation of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping. He will be extradited back to Denver from Missouri.