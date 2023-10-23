ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — DNA from a discarded tea bottle identified a St. Charles County burglary suspect. Jacobie Thompson is now under arrest and faces several charges connected to a home break-in.

A woman returned to her home in St. Charles County on September 16th and realized that someone had stolen several pieces of her jewelry. The missing items included a pair of diamond earrings worth $2,000, a $500 class ring, a Kate Spade wristlet worth $50, and $500 in cash.

Police were called to investigate the incident. They found the Kate Spade wristlet in the backyard, along with their small home security camera and an opened Gold Peak tea bottle.

The victim told officers that the bottle came from her refrigerator. Officers took DNA samples from the bottle for analysis.

A DNA test resulted in a match on October 18, 2023. It identified Jacobie Thompson as the suspect. Officers found him and placed him under arrest.

During a police interrogation, Thompson denied ever being at the victim’s home. He could not provide an explanation as to how his DNA ended up on the tea bottle. He explained to investigators that he has never stolen anything or broken into someone’s home.

Thompson is currently on parole for a burglary. He has 20 other burglaries on his criminal record and has served five years of a 15-year sentence.