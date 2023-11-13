MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — In Creve Coeur Lake Park on a Sunday morning, a hiker stumbled upon an abandoned bicycle, leading authorities to a grim find – skeletal remains located near the bike. The remains may be connected to a person who disappeared several months ago.

Park patron Cindy Wunderlich expresses her sadness, calling it “Very sad” and “Tragic.”

Authorities say they don’t suspect foul play. Maryland Heights Police are handling the investigation and will conduct a DNA test, which is expected to take some time. The wooded area beyond the lake is where the hiker discovered the bike on Sunday morning.

Despite sunny skies and warm temperatures on Monday afternoon, those enjoying the outdoors around the 320-acre lake admit they will stay aware of their surroundings. Wunderlich emphasizes the need to be alert everywhere these days and not be too distracted by phones.