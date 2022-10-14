ST. LOUIS – Friday is a Red Flag Warning day for the St. Louis area.

The National Weather Service is asking people to not burn or start fires.

“A combination of low humidity, high winds, and dry fuels will produce dangerous fire weather conditions this afternoon,” the NWS said. These conditions cause fires to spread rapidly.

“Please don’t burn, make sure you properly extinguish any open flames, and report any wildfire immediately.”

The Red Flag warning will last from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

FOX 2 is tracking temperatures that peak in the 70s Thursday, in addition, very limited precipitation chances and winds up to 35 miles per hour.

Similar conditions will continue into the next week.