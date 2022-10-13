ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the St. Louis region on Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the following counties near the St. Louis region through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Crawford

Dent

Iron

Madison

Reynolds

St. Francois

Ste. Genevieve

Washington

During a Red Flag warning, conditions are generally dry and favorable for the spread of fires. FOX 2 is tracking temperatures that peak in the 60s Thursday, in addition very limited precipitation chances and winds up to 40 miles per hour.

Due to these conditions, any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Also make sure to extinguish cigarette butts and avoid parking vehicles on dry vegetation.

Precautions are also warned for the following counties are not under a Red Flag Warning, but considered to be in critical fire danger.

Franklin

Gasconade

Jefferson

Knox

Lewis

Osage

Shelby

St. Charles

St. Louis

St. Louis City

Warren