Do not touch: How to safely deal with downed power lines

ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday morning, a truck on Buchanan in north St. Louis crashed into a utility pole and live wires came down on the vehicle.

The driver did the right thing by staying in the truck until Ameren Missouri could rescue him. This is a good reminder of how important it is to know how to react in this situation.

No matter how it happens, downed power lines carry an electric current strong enough to cause serious injury or even death. If you come across a fallen line, do not touch it and back away.

“The easiest simplest way to do that is to think of a school bus; a big, yellow school bus,” said Ryan Arnold, Ameren Missouri director of operations. “If you maintain the length of a school bus distance away from any downed power line and make sure you call Ameren Missouri or 911 if you feel someone is in danger.”

You cannot tell whether a power line is energized just by looking at it so assume that all downed power lines are live. Do not attempt to move it or anything else in contact with it, even with non-conductive materials like wood or cloth.

The proper way to move away from the power line is to shuffle away with small steps, keeping your feet together and on the ground at all times.

Do not drive over downed power lines. If your car comes in contact with a downed line while you are inside, stay in the car, call 9-1-1, and honk your horn to alert others to stay away. If you must leave your car because it is on fire, jump out with both feet together, and avoid contact with both the car and the ground at the same time.

“’It’s always energized. It’s always energized.’ Just think that in your mind,” Arnold said. “’I can’t touch it and I won’t touch it.’ And don’t let somebody else come up to your car who is probably just trying to do the human thing of just trying to help somebody in need. Do not let them get near the car or approach you. Tell them to get back, stay back.”

Ameren Missouri will always come out to check in the downed wires you have found are dangerous. Even if they turn out to be cable or phone wires, never hesitate to call.