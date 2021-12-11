Do you agree with Lonely Planet’s top St. Louis destinations?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The publication Lonely Planet offers travel advice to readers worldwide. Mentions in their guidebook can drive droves of tourists to destinations. Their millions of fans on social media buzz with comments about places covered on their website.

An article titled “11 fun things to do in St Louis, Missouri” was published to LonelyPlanet.com over the weekend. It features some of the things you may want to do if you visit the Gateway City.

Lonely Planet’s List:

If you live in St. Louis for any amount of time then the list of recommended activities may not be so shocking to you. Many of them are things that anyone in St. Louis may tell a tourist to do. Others are places that everyone in the region should take some time to do occasionally. When was the last time you went to the top of the Arch, on a tour of the Anheuser Busch Brewery, or climbed to the top of the Cahokia Mounds?

The travel writers at Lonely Planet really know their stuff. They published a list in 2019 of some of the more obscure places in the region you may want to visit. Some of them are very interesting and you probably have not been to all of them. The list includes the Chain of Rocks Bridge, Chuck Berry’s home, and the Mural Mile. See all nine items here.

