Doctors say kids without symptoms should not go to the ER for COVID tests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is urging parents not to bring kids who don’t show signs of COVID to the emergency room for a test. Now that school is in session families of children who have been exposed to the virus in class or at home are taking their little ones to the emergency room to get tested to get out of quarantine or to meet testing requirements.

One doctor tells FOX 2 that the emergency room was full the last couple of weeks with parents wanting COVID tests for their kids. That has created longer waits for everyone including children in need of emergency care.