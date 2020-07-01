Doctors worry we’ll see more firework injuries with local displays canceled

ST. LOUIS – Fourth of July week typically means firework shows for large crowds.

But with limited public shows due to the coronavirus crisis, doctors are concerned people may take to shooting off fireworks themselves and, in doing so, lead to a spike in injuries.

“Every year, we tell people not to do fireworks but people will be doing fireworks,” said Dr. Gil Grand, an opthamologist at Washington University.

Grand says there is an inherent risk in using them; but if you must, do so with extreme caution. Sparklers, firecrackers, and bottle rockets are the most dangerous.

“Things like sparklers, they burn at very high degrees – 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. More than a thousand degrees than boiled water,” he said.

Grand says skin burns caused by fireworks last a lifetime and can severely injure kids.

“People need to be aware not to place exploding devices like firecrackers beneath other containers like a glass bottle; because when it explodes, it results in shrapnel that can hurt bystanders,” he said. “With bottle rockets, be very careful because they can misfire and go in directions you don’t anticipate and people can get seriously injured.”

The doctor says if you are going to ignite fireworks, adult supervision and protective eyewear are musts. And never try to reignite a firework that didn’t explode.

“In 2018, over 9,000 injuries overall, and a thousand of them were serious eye injuries. And 20 percent resulted in persistent loss of vision,” Grand said.