ST. LOUIS – A documentary on Missourian Sheryl Crow is coming to SHOWTIME this May.

The trailer for the documentary “Sheryl” came out on Friday, March 11. This was the same day the full documentary had its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival. It chronicles her life and music career.

“An intimate story of song and sacrifice—musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift,” SHOWTIME said.

The full documentary comes to SHOWTIME on Friday, May 6. It features footage from Crow’s 20 years of touring and interviews with herself and those close to her including Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others.

Click here to watch the full trailer.