DE SOTO, Mo. – Sunday afternoon’s violent winds and heavy rainfall resulted in downed trees and some power lines.

One of FOX 2’s storm spotters in De Soto sent meteorologist Chris Higgins photos of a dog trapped by downed lines outside their home.

The dog, named Winter Grace, was rescued and is okay.

