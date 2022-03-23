CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – An assistant principal at Crestview Middle School in Chesterfield faces a felony charge for allegedly stealing a couple’s dog earlier this year.

According to a probable cause statement from the Chesterfield Police Department, the victims live on Fox Chapel Lane in Clarkson Valley, which is located directly behind the school campus. Their 8-year-old German shepherd frequently escapes their yard and runs to the middle school.

On one occasion in December 2021, an assistant principal at the school, identified as Alexandra Krinski, found the dog on campus and brought her to a veterinarian. Although the dog didn’t have tags on at the time, the vet located a microchip in the dog and they were able to contact the owners. When one of the owners came by to pick up the dog, Krinski allegedly made a remark that she liked the dog.

On the morning the Jan. 3, 2022, the dog again escaped the couple’s yard and went to the middle school. A school official contacted the couple to report the dog was there. However, the couple received a text message a short time later telling them the dog had been released.

The couple went to the school that afternoon and watched as Krisnki left campus with the dog in her vehicle. They tracked Krinski to her home in Eureka and observed her bring the dog inside the residence.

The couple contacted Eureka Police, who came and got the dog back.

On February 9, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Krinski with one count of stealing an animal. The charge was not made public until March 23 due to delays in getting documents signed by police. A preliminary hearing was held the same day.

If convicted, Krinski faces between one and four years in state prison, or a special term of imprisonment up to one year in county jail, or a $10,000 fine.