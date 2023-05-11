CRESTWOOD, Mo. – A new dog training facility is set to open doors in Crestwood this weekend.

Zoom Room St. Louis will open at 361 Watson Plaza on Saturday. Zoom Room operates training sites in 30 U.S. states, offering agility, obedience and enrichment training and courses. The Creswtood location will be the first to open in Missouri.

To celebrate the new location, Zoom Room will hold a grand opening party from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday. There will be discounted dog classes on Saturday and Sunday, including $5 agility classes.

Those who attend Saturday will also have the chance to get some doggy donuts for their furry friends and enjoy some giveaways. The upcoming site is owned by local investor Victoria Wilks.

