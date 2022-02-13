When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys, including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Most common jobs in St. Louis

Zeppy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Read more on Petfinder

Norma Jean

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Doberman Pinscher

– Read more on Petfinder

China Love

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

Johnny Rose

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: French Bulldog

– Read more on Petfinder

Boone

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Retriever

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in St. Louis

Fettucini

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

Francios

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Shepherd

– Read more on Petfinder

HollyD

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pointer

– Read more on Petfinder

Layla

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Shih Tzu

– Read more on Petfinder

Papa Memphis

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Akita

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a graduate degree

Chocolatey

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

Acadia

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

Julieta

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

Remy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Akita

– Read more on Petfinder

Wonderwoman

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Biscayne

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

Mariano

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

SKITTLES

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

Volga

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

MARKER

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Metros where people in St. Louis are getting new jobs

CHIEF

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Read more on Petfinder

EDDIE

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

HERSHI

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Read more on Petfinder

FLASH

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

MISTY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Border Collie

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in St. Louis

Luella

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

BEAUTY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

KINETIC

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Plott Hound

– Read more on Petfinder

Willie Nelson

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Retriever

– Read more on Petfinder

Inga

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Collie

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area