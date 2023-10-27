ST. LOUIS – Rescue teams found one dog abandoned in a dumpster and two others left behind at a parking lot in the City of St. Louis earlier this week.

The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is working to care for all three dogs and help them find new long-term homes. Stray Rescue shared about both ordeals via Facebook, leaving many community members shocked and outraged.

On Monday, a witness informed Stray Rescue that he saw a woman place a dog inside a dumpster. An abnormally warm fall day added to a risky situation for the dog.

Stray Rescue quickly arrived to the dumpster and found the dog, now named Malea, in relatively good spirits. The situation, however, proved jarring for the rescue staff.

“We tried to hold back tears, but this really choked us up. This is frustrating and disgusting,” said the Stray Rescue of St. Louis via Facebook. “She’s alive. And she’s perfect in every way. She is not trash.”

After helping Malea, rescue teams learned of another dog-dumping incident in Downtown St. Louis while on their way back to the shelter. Two puppies were found inside a crate with a small box of goods on top of it.

“Thank God they didn’t end up in wicked hands,” said Stray Rescue in another Facebook post. The two other dogs rescued are now named Hocus and Pocus.

The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is helping with Malea, Hocus and Pocus while its shelter is practically full. Malea also enjoyed a special visitor recently as St. Louis Cardinals Spanish broadcaster Bengie Molina paid a visit.

St. Louis Cardinals Spanish broadcaster Bengie Molina paid a visit to meet Malea at the Stray Rescue of St. Louis shelter. (Photo provided by: Stray Rescue of St. Louis)

Stray Rescue is looking for a family to foster Malea and adopt Hocus and Pocus together.

Stray Rescue also encourages families to test out shelter dogs through its Rovernights program, which allows locals to take home dogs for a few days at a time and acclimate them to a home environment, perhaps to adopt after the experience.

For a closer look at Stray Rescue’s current adoption and foster opportunities, click here.