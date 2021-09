ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force’s Disaster Response Team returned last night from southern Louisiana. During their seven-day deployment, they rescued 37 dogs and puppies from areas impacted by Hurricane Ida. They’ll all be looking for new homes soon.

At least seven of the recovered dogs have heartworms and will need expensive, extended care before they are adoptable, although some may be available to foster during their treatment.