Dogs rescued from neglectful Missouri breeder now in HSMO custody

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri has been awarded custody of 57 animals rescued last month from a neglectful breeder in Newton County.

The HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force responded to a complaint in southwest Missouri on February 1 and found dozens of dogs living in horrific and disturbing conditions. Rescuers also found several dead animals on the property, as well as a burn pit where it was evident the remains of dogs and other animals had been disposed of.

The surviving dogs—Wheaten terrier, Shar Pei, Maltese, and other designer mixed breeds—were brought to the HSMO’s St. Louis City headquarters for medical evaluations.

Now that the courts have awarded the HSMO full custody of the dogs, veterinarians can begin performing medical procedures on animals that need such care. The dogs will then be available for adoption after their rehab.

The HSMO is accepting donations to help care for abused and neglected animals.

Concerned citizens can report animals that may be in danger or suffering from abuse and neglect to the HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.