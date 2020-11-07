Dogtown business donating portion of sales to help train service dogs for veterans

ST. LOUIS – For the whole month of November, Felix’s and Sunny’s Cantina in Dogtown are donating five percent of their sales to the nonprofit Dogs For Our Brave in honor of veterans.

Dogs For Our Brave is a nonprofit located in Dogtown that trains service dogs for wounded veterans.

Executive Director Christina Kimerle said one thing that makes them unique is that they use dogs that are pulled from rescue and transport situations. Ultimately, they are saving two lives with this program.

The dogs go through an 18-month long training program and at the halfway point the training becomes customized to the veteran’s needs.

The dogs are trained to do things like retrieve items that are dropped on the ground. Grab medication when an alarm goes off. Turn on and off light switches. Open the fridge and grab some water, and help close the dishwasher.

It costs about $28,000 to train the dog and then Dogs For Our Brave also covers continued support after the dog is matched.

“We will cover the cost of all of the food, pharmaceuticals, vet care, any kind of supply the veteran needs while they have a service dog for the life of the dog,” Kimerle said.

Sunny’s Cantina is the sister restaurant to Felix’s. They opened four days before COVID shut down all restaurants, but are now back open they want to give back.