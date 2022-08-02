A popular frozen food manufacturer in St. Louis has moved to a new home to keep up with rising demand. (Courtesy: Dogtown izza)

ST. LOUIS – A popular frozen food manufacturer in St. Louis has moved to a new home to keep up with rising demand.

Dogtown Pizza now operates at a new production facility in the 3800 block of Garfield Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. After moving into to the new site on July 1, the company says it will be able to produce more frozen pizzas and put all of its operations under one roof.

Dogtown Pizza made more than one million pizzas a year in its old facility. Leaders are hopeful to increase the yearly output to around 10 million pizzas.

“We are thrilled to be in a new facility that can support our growth,” said Co-Owner Rick Schaper. “It means so much to us that we were able to build a new facility in St. Louis, the city that we love.”

Dogtown Pizza offers St. Louis-style pizza as well as cookie dough. Their products can be found at Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, Fresh Thyme, Target, and Walmart, as well as over 30 local independent markets.

In 2019, Dogtown Pizza merged with Fox River Dairy, a specialty food distributor, to form Confluence Food Group. The parent company also owns Crust and Sons, which manufactures all the crust for Dogtown Pizza.