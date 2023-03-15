ST. LOUIS – Dogtown is the place to be on St. Patrick’s Day in St. Louis. Since 1984 the parade has been a St. Louis tradition. The parade is on Friday, but the festivities start Thursday.

Thursday events

There is a special mass at 4 p.m. in honor of St. Patrick Thursday at 5:30 pm at St. James the Greater church. At 5:30 p.m. the “First Keg” is tapped at a Guinness sponsored event in the church hall on Tamm Avenue. Dancing and corned beef and cabbage dinners will be served.

Friday events

Dogtown parade map

The Irish Festival starts at 9 a.m. and is divided into three zones. One is for families, another is called the “Party” zone, and there is also an Irish Cultural zone. Read more about the details of each zone below.

The parade starts at the intersection of Tamm and Oakland at 11 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m. It runs down Tamm past St. James the Greater Church to Manchester Ave. Learn who is in the parade and what order they will be marching here.

For more information about the events, please visit DowtownUnited.org and STLHiberians.com.

38th Ancient Order of Hibernians Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Tamm and Oakland.

Watch over 90 units and floats that highlight Irish culture, history.

100-year-old Dogtown local Julie Colombo will lead the parade

Honor both St. Louis City and County first-responders

Backpacks, coolers, glass, as well as outside alcohol will be prohibited at all events.

The Family Zone

Family-friendly activities last from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Oakland Avenue, just east of Tamm Avenue, nearby the Oakland Playground and Turtle Park

Try out the food and drinks served from Snacks Galore, Steve’s Hot dogs, and Stromboli Love

Irish singing and dancing performances from the Clark Academy of Irish Dance at 9:45 a.m., the Wild Geese from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and Number 9 Coal from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Party Zone

Open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. located in Clayton and Art Hill, before and after St. Patrick’s Day parade

Food and beverages from: Tamm Avenue Bar, Heavy Riff Brewing, Felix’s Pizza and Pub Ancient Order of Hibernians , and Hogtown Smokehouse Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream

and Hogtown Smokehouse Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream ‘120 Minutes’ starts covering classic rock from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. Celtic-Infused Rock band, ‘Rusty Nail,’ performs live from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Irish Cultural Zone

Enjoy some Irish Coffee and other beverages at the Parish Center starting at 8:00 a.m.

Join in on the 46 th St. James the Greater Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

St. James the Greater Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Listen to live music under the St. James Bud Light Tent at 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.