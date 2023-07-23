ST. LOUIS – A south St. Louis ‘Dollar Tree’ employee was robbed for the business’s bank deposit Saturday evening.

This happened around 7:50 p.m. on the 3800 block of Gravois Avenue, where the employee was heading to his personal vehicle, then was approached from the opposite end of the parking lost by the suspicious suspect. With a semi-automatic pistol, he demanded the $3,500 total from the victim.

This is an open investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.