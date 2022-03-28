KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood officials said they are closing a ride at the Pigeon Forge theme park as a precaution after a St. Louis teen died Thursday on a similar ride in Orlando, Florida.

A Dollywood spokesman said their ride named ‘Drop Line’ was made by the same manufacturer as the ‘Orlando Free Fall’ at ICON Park, and they are closing it out of an abundance of caution.

Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer. We are deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time.

Dollywood

It is unclear when Drop Line will reopen at this time.

Tyre Sampson, 14, was visiting ICON Park with his family. The 430-foot ride opened late last year and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. Cell phone video captured the fall Thursday, which Orange County Sheriff John Mina said has been flagged.

“Something that awful shouldn’t be out there in public,” Mina said.

Sampson is being remembered as a gentle giant by those who knew him, including A.J. Jones, a coach in the St. Louis Bad Boyz football program.

“If he were to get in trouble or mess up on the field, he would apologize,” Jones said. “’Coach I’m sorry, Coach what can I do to get better, what can I do, I won’t do it again. I won’t mess up again.’ Always encouraging his teammates even if other kids were down on themselves, he’d be like, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it, move on to the next play,’ stuff like that. Stuff like that most 13- or 14-year-old kids don’t have no attribute. Big Tick, basically anybody that came into his presence, they liked him. I just want everybody to know that Tyre Sampson we’re going to keep his name alive.”