Domestic assault suspect strikes St. Louis County officer with car

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A St. Louis County Police officer is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a call for help.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident occurred just after 7:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Starshire Drive in Spanish Lake.

Police were responding to a domestic assault when the suspect, an adult male, hit an officer with the suspect’s own vehicle.

Panus said the officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

Police disclosed no additional information.