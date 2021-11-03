Domestic dispute leads to high-speed chase in St. Ann

ST. LOUIS – A St. Ann Police Officer avoided being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

Officers answered a call for a domestic dispute in St. Ann just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, a driver sped away. An officer had to jump onto his police vehicle to avoid being hit. Police then began to chase the vehicle. It ended when the driver hit a car along I-70 eastbound at Adelaide.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Domestic Dispute leads to high-speed chase and a police officer nearly hit details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/3aNzpWT4v5 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 3, 2021

No one was injured. Police arrested the driver.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.