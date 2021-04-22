Domestic violence support groups alarmed by level of deadly violence

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Groups providing support for domestic violence victims are concerned about the level of deadly violence they have seen in recent years. Representatives from several agencies gathered Thursday night at Strauss Park in Grand Center to remember victims and raise awareness.

“Domestic violence is a very complex issue,” said Katie Dalton, executive director for Crime Victim Center.

She said it’s difficult to point to one single contributing factor as a reason for the recent deadly violence. Dalton encourages the public to direct victims to available resources.

“If somebody says that they need help, take them seriously,” she said.

Agencies involved in Thursday’s gathering called the event, “shatter the silence/stop the violence.” Some advocates also rallied in support of the family of Rosie McCulley last month. She was murdered along with her son Kayden and daughter Kaylee.

“That was so tragic, I think that just shook everybody,” said Bran-Dee Jelks, program director with Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation.

She also encourages the public to assist victims in need of help. “Let them know they’re in a safe place if they want to express or reach out for help,” she said.

Agencies offering support for victims include the Crime Victim Center, ALIVE, Journey Against Domestic and Sexual Assault, YWCA of Metro St. Louis, and the Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation.

On the same night of Thursday’s memorial, another community group gathered outside the New Northside Missionary Baptist Church to raise awareness about the amount of violence witnessed just outside the church. A mother was shot and killed near the church last week and her 7-year-old daughter was wounded.

“Within a year, five people have died within 50 yards of this front door,” said church pastor Rev. Rodrick Burton.

He invited community members of all faiths to carry flowers to each of the 5 sites where shooting victims have been found. He invites the public to send cards of support to the church that will be delivered to victims’ families. The church will also be holding a prayer service each Thursday for the next month to raise awareness about recent violence.

“Life is precious and that this is too common, and it must change in our city,” Burton said. “We should not have to live this way and we don’t have to live this way.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News