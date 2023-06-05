ST. LOUIS — This Domino’s pizza deal may be too good to pass up. They are offering pizzas for 50 percent off through June 11. You have to order online using their app, website, or other digital-only methods.

“We hope customers take advantage of this great deal by ordering online, grabbing their favorite pizza, and hitting the beach or park. Nothing makes for a better day than enjoying some delicious, cheesy pizza with friends and family,” states Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer.

The deal includes all pizzas on the menu. Learn more about this deal at Dominos.com.

Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 by Tom Monaghan and his brother James Monaghan. The company’s success story began as a small pizzeria in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and has since grown into a global franchise with thousands of stores across more than 90 countries. Domino’s is widely recognized for its emphasis on efficient delivery and innovative ordering systems, such as the popular Domino’s Tracker, making it a leading player in the fast-food industry.