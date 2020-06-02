Don Brown Chevrolet hit by vandals during civil unrest downtown

ST. LOUIS – Some of the windows at Don Brown Chevrolet in south St. Louis have been broken out and already boarded up after the dealership was struck by vandals overnight.

According to a St. Louis police spokesperson, officers were notified of a burglary at the car dealer around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The dealership was one of 55 businesses affected.

The dealership is not aware of any vehicles that were stolen but officers are still investigating.

Don Brown Jr., who owns the dealership, said the whole ordeal was caught on surveillance. He said about 13 people were inside his business; some wearing masks, others were not. He believes they were looking for the keys to the vehicles, which are locked away.

This is a much different scene from the thousands of peaceful protesters that were making their way through the city of St. Louis and across the nation.

St. Louis Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards said there were more than 200 people who were committing criminal acts in St. Louis Monday night and into Tuesday morning. He said roughly 25 have been arrested. Law enforcement agencies are working together to use surveillance video to identify these people.

Meanwhile, the City of St. Louis has now instituted a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.