TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The Defense of Liberty IX event featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon will be held in St. Louis County tonight. It was postponed because of a winter storm in February.

The event is hosted by Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel and former state lawmaker Paul Curtman. The Republican National Committee’s Director of Black Engagement, Cecelia Johnson, is also expected to speak at the event.

The doors open at the Mariott St. Louis West in Town and Country at 5:00 pm and the speakers begin at 6:00 pm. The event is sold out but there are still VIP spots available. The $1,000 tickets will get you into the VIP reception where some of the speakers are expected to attend.