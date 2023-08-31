ST. LOUIS – Goodwill is teaming up with Lion’s Choice, Union Station and the St. Louis Cardinals to offer donors some intriguing perks through October.

Starting Friday, anyone who donates to Goodwill will receive a coupon for a free Lion’s Choice sandwich while supplies last.

Anyone who donates to a MERS Goodwill Metro store in the St. Louis area is eligible for a free sandwich coupon. The offer can be redeemed at any Lion’s Choice location in the St. Louis region.

“We are thrilled to partner with MERS Goodwill and support their mission to change lives through the power of work,” said Fred Burmer, CEO of Lion’s Choice. “This collaboration is our way of acknowledging the generous donors who make a difference in our community and allow us to give back to so many that have also supported our growth in locations over the years.

Goodwill is also offering incentives through the St. Louis Cardinals and Union Station. Donors can choose from a sandwich coupon, a voucher for half-price 2023 Cardinals tickets or entry into the Union Station staycation giveaway. The staycation includes a one-night stay at the Union Station Hotel, a first-class trip for four on the Polar Express and tickets to experience other attractions.

Goodwill says it is primarily looking for donations of clothing or household goods in its upcoming promotion. For more information and a list of acceptable donation items, click here.