Donation drive in St. Ann will send supplies to Ukraine

ST. ANN, Mo. — A local group of Ukrainians started a donation drive to collect emergency donations set to ship out next week for Ukrainians stuck in the war.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, more St. Louisans are working together to help. What appears to be a specialty car business on the outside is in fact actively playing a role in the Ukrainian resistance on the inside.

“When you’re strong you can help,” said Nastassia Hetsco. “You need to be focused and do what you can.”

Nastassia is originally from Belarus, and her husband is from Ukraine. Not doing anything wasn’t an option for them. In a matter of days, their pain turned into action.

They are working around the clock to get medical and military supplies to Ukrainians fighting for their lives.

“Planes going from Chicago to Warsaw twice a week, that’s why we’re leaving on Wednesday. Hopefully, our stuff gets into planes on Friday,” said Hetsco. “After that, it gets unloaded to volunteers, cars, and then goes to different directions in Ukraine.”

Fellow Ukrainian Viktor Fyduk kicked off donations with a slew of glasses, tape, medicine, women’s hygiene, backpacks, sleep aids, and more.

“I can’t stand to see my people dying. I have two sisters back home, a lot of cousins, and it’s all affected us,” said Victor Fyduk.

He urged everyone to help where they can.

“This is something that humans do,” said Fyduk. “This is what we are, we’re all humans. We help each other.”

They expect to fill the garage next door with as many donations as possible. Donations will be loaded onto a truck on Wednesday, headed to Chicago and then eventually Ukraine.

“Every day you try to feel the ground, which direction you need to go, what’s the fastest way to help people over there because it’s so many directions. And you need to pick the right one so that people get what they need right away and as soon as possible because they might need something yesterday,” said Hetsco.

That help is already on the way.

“All my life I believed that they are more good people,” said Hetsco. “And this situation showed me there are much more good people in this world.”

The drop-off location is open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 10687 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. Weekends are by appointment only.