ST. LOUIS – A new scholarship program could allow low-income families to explore private schools, specialized education or alternatives to local public schools in their jurisdiction.

The MOScholars program will open up scholarships for Missouri children from kindergarten to 12th grade. Applications are now open through the Missouri Treasurer’s website. Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says hundreds of families have already applied for the program.

The scholarships are funded through donations to educational assistance organizations that may be offset by redeeming tax credits against a donor’s tax liability. The EAOs can receive qualified contributions from individuals and businesses to establish MOScholars scholarship accounts for qualified students.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick and the EAOs hope to have scholarships available for eligible students to use for the 2022-2023 school year. He encourages donations to EAOs to make more scholarships possible. For more information on the program and qualifications, click here.