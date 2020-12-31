Donations pour in for victims of Kansas City apartments fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Help is pouring in for the dozens of people forced out of their apartment by a fire Monday night.

The two alarm fire gutted the Waldo Heights Apartments off 80th Street and Troost Avenue.

The red cross is already helping 32 tenants with temporary housing and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in South Kansas City opened their doors to receive donations.

In a matter of minutes, the basement was full of donations.

In addition to the church, Waldo Pizza and District Pour House joined in collecting donations. They will drop those donations off to the church daily.

The community and volunteers were amazed to see the amount of donations that they received after just one day.

“We actually did not have nearly as many tables set up when we started collecting at 2 o’clock,” Alice Arredondo, Donation Coordinator, said. “Then the flood of donations came in within that hour and we had to expand the number of tables that we got and the signage to accommodate everything that we’ve been getting.”

The church will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The last day to donate is on Saturday. The church will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The church’s goal is to have everything sorted by next week, so they can begin passing donations out to families.