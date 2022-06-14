ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will host their 19th annual blood drive this week in partnership with Bally Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross.

The blood drive will run from Tuesday to Thursday at 22 locations throughout the area. Times will vary depending on the location.

Donors will get a limited-edition Cardinals “Knock It Outta the Park” T-shirt and passes that can be redeemed for a Cardinals ticket this season, while supplies last.

The Red Cross said it needs all blood types, especially Type O. Donation levels typically dip this time of year as donors head out on summer vacation.

Donor Vivian Brandt said she had a special reason to give blood Tuesday at the James J. Egan Center in Florissant, one of the participating locations.

“Lately, my inspiration has been my grandson, who was diagnosed with leukemia six years ago,” said Brandt. “He is considered cured right now.”

Brandt said at one point during his battle, he needed platelets and blood transfusions.

Beth Elders, executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis, said Brandt donated two gallons of blood, which will help several people.

“Each gallon is eight pints of blood,” said Elders. “That’s 16 pints of blood given just by one person. So, that can help impact the lives of well over 30 individuals.”

You can find times and locations and schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org. When you donate, you will be entered for a chance to win a trip to Graceland plus a Gibson guitar to promote the new Elvis movie.