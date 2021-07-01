Don’t dump pets: Missouri man reels in massive koi goldfish

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation has some advice for people who have an unwanted pet. Don’t dump them, check with your pet store to see if they want to take them back.

A Facebook post by the Department of Conservation makes it clear what could happen. They say Tim Owings caught a nine-pound koi goldfish at Blue Springs Lake Remembrance near Kansas City last weekend.

How can you keep an invasive fish like this out of a lake or waterway? The MDC has some says that “When pet owners dump ornamental fish like this, it can cause serious issues for native species. Instead of dumping aquarium fish, check with local pet stores who may take them back, or connect with aquarium clubs in your city.