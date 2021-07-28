Doobie bringing medical marijuana delivery to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A cannabis delivery company with an amusing name is going to be Missouri’s first medical marijuana home delivery service.

Doobie co-founder Joseph Rubin said the company is partnering with JANE Dispensary in the Delmar Loop to expand to the Show Me State.

Missouri medical marijuana regulations require all cannabis orders to be paid for before delivery. Doobie and JANE utilize Hypur electronic payment as their preferred cashless option.

But before ordering, patients need to have a Missouri medical marijuana card, then register for the state’s medical marijuana program using the Complia application portal, and submit the Physicians Certification form to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services with a $25 registration fee. The state will mail you a medical marijuana card within 30 days.