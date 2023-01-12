ST. LOUIS – One man is behind bars after he shot a Door Dash driver who accidentally backed into his vehicle Wednesday evening in St. Louis, police say.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Ashland Avenue in the Kingshighway West neighborhood.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man was delivering a Door Dash order when he accidentally backed into a vehicle as he tried to park. The gunman, a 20-year-old man, got out of the vehicle and fired shots at him.

The victim is being treated for critical injuries at a hospital. Police say the accused shooter surrendered his gun to officers and is now in custody.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.