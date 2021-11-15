Car torched in Walnut Park; owner still waiting for investigation weeks later

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man said he was in the hospital when he found out someone set his car on fire.

Brian Haymer said he filed a police report about the incident, which happened a few weeks ago in Walnut Park, and he’s still waiting for answers.

“If it ain’t murder, you know, nothing else right now is important,” Haymer said.

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera captured footage of someone near Haymer’s car moments before flames erupted in the backseat of the vehicle.

“You vandalized my car first,” Haymer said. “Then, you set it on fire. That’s arson. My car wasn’t bothering nobody out there.”

Haymer said it’s been nothing but poor communication with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department since he filed the report.

“They gave me the run around for the first two-and-half weeks, sent me to the wrong departments when they could’ve just told me bomb and arson in the beginning,” he said.

Haymer finally heard from a detective Monday afternoon, who told him they will review the video. The detective told him they’d been trying to reach him, but he wants to know what’s taken so long.

“That’s two days. I’ve been trying to reach you for two weeks,” Haymer said.

His neighbor, Marilyn Witherspoon, said Haymer’s family uses the car to help him with everyday errands. For some, it may just be a car but for Haymer, it’s a lifeline.

“I feel sorry for my neighbor because the police haven’t done anything,” Witherspoon said.

FOX 2 reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Department for comment and did not hear back by publication time.