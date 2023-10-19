ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An alleged sexual assault by a DoorDash driver in north St. Louis County.

FOX 2 warns viewers that the details are disturbing. DoorDash driver Travaye Gaines has been arrested and charged after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a customer in her apartment in Spanish Lake.

Police revealed that when the victim opened the door for her food, Gaines forced his way inside, pulled off her towel, and grabbed her. She was able to get away and run to a neighbor for help.

After Gaines left, the victim said she received a FaceTime call from an unknown number, and when she answered, it was Gaines masturbating. Police were able to learn Gaines’ location with the help of DoorDash.

Gaines has been charged with burglary, attempted rape, sexual misconduct, and resisting arrest.