ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a stolen vehicle and a suspect who allegedly carjacked a DoorDash driver overnight in south St. Louis.

The incident unfolded around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Oregon Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 34-year-old man, was delivering a DoorDash order to a home when a suspect suddenly approached the passenger’s side of his car and produced a weapon. The suspect ordered the victim out of the car, snatched his keys, and took off in the northbound direction.

Police are looking for the victim’s stolen vehicle, a black 2011 Nissan Sentra with Missouri license plate number VG9L8N.

If you have any information relevant to this information, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212.