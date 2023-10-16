ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It’s a video one south St. Louis County homeowner couldn’t believe: a DoorDash driver stealing a package right off her porch while delivering her food. And the driver appeared to look right at the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera.

The video comes from Jennifer Carroll’s Ring doorbell on her front porch near Heege Road. As seen in the video, the DoorDash driver walks up and drops off her food. But instead of walking away, he looks down at the package, grabs it, and takes off.

Carroll says she watched the whole thing happen live on her phone.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!” Carroll said. “I was like, ‘Really?’”

The thief’s brazenness shocked Carroll.

“He was stealing from me, knowing that I could report it to DoorDash, and they could track him. So, if he would have saw the camera, I don’t think he would have cared,” Carroll said. “I think he still would have taken it.”

So, what did this dasher dash off with? A 12-pack of energy drinks.

“And he was stupid enough to do it while he was delivering for DoorDash. And while on camera!” Carroll said. “Not very smart at all. Should probably go into the dumbest criminal category there is.”

Carroll said it should serve as a reminder for other homeowners: don’t let your packages sit on your porch for long.

“It’s a shame you can’t trust an Amazon package getting delivered, and can’t trust that your delivery person isn’t going to steal it,” she said.

Carroll said she made a report with St. Louis County Police, who said they do not plan to press charges. She said DoorDash would not confirm if they had fired the driver. FOX 2 reached out to DoorDash, and they gave us this statement:

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for theft of any kind. The dasher account has been deactivated, and we are working with the customer directly to make things right.”

Carroll said Amazon did reimburse her for the stolen beverages.