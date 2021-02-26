DoorDash responds to carjacked driver in St. Louis, fellow driver devastated

ST. LOUIS – “Drivers just doing their job,” Samuel Clark, a fellow DoorDash driver, said after a St. Louis dasher was carjacked while trying to make a food delivery Wednesday night.

“My heart was broken, honestly. It’s a shame things like this have to happen,” Clark said.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. A 20-year-old man was making a delivery at the intersection of Itaska and Nebraska. The suspect told the delivery driver to meet him in an alleyway to drop off the food. When he got there, the suspect showed a handgun and demanded the driver get out of his 2010 Ford Escape. That’s when the suspect drove off in the victim’s car. The victim was not injured.

DoorDash sent FOX 2/KPLR 11 a statement after the incident:

“The safety of our community is critically important. We were saddened to learn of this incident, and are actively working to reach the Dasher involved to offer our support. We greatly appreciate the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for their quick work and commitment to protecting our community, and have reached out to law enforcement to assist in any ongoing investigation.”

More than 12 hours after the initial carjacking, St. Louis Metro Police Officers spotted the carjacked vehicle near Broadway and Calvary. The suspects fled and a pursuit started for a few miles. It ended in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania where three people were arrested.

During the pursuit, two officers were injured and two marked police cars were involved in a crash. Police said the injuries to the officers appear to be non-life threatening.

The incident is prompting Clark to think about his safety more while driving for DoorDash.

“If I was to stand at somebody’s door there’s a lot of witnesses that would see something going on, as opposed to in an alley at Itaska and Nebraska,” he said.