ST. LOUIS – Security was visible on the site of the former Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday. Some doorways were also boarded up as nearby downtown workers expressed concerns over the site’s future.

“It was such a great piece of St. Louis history, and just sitting here like this is really a shame,” said Rich Groves, a downtown commuter.

“It’s just sitting here kind of rotting,” said Bob Wooldridge.

He works nearby and hopes something is done to bring the site back to life.

A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis responded with the following statement:

“The City is in communication with the building owner regarding security on-site after several calls for service and arrests at this location. Building management is working to restore lighting and strengthen security on the premises. The City remains in contact with building management and will continue to receive updates on its progress.”

“I remember going to the restaurant back when it turned at the top, and it was a good view to see out of,” said Tammy Nelson-Burris, a St. Louis area resident. “So, it’s just sad that it’s sitting there empty.”

The site on South 4th Street is also getting the attention of tourists.

“I thought it looked run down,” said Tammy Stipes, a downtown visitor from Arkansas.

FOX 2 was unable to reach the property owners for comment about the site’s future.

Many St. Louis residents remember the rotating restaurant on the top of the hotel and cannot believe the site has been vacant since closing in 2014.