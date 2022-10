ST. LOUIS – An area non-profit that helps people with HIV cut the ribbon Wednesday on its new $40 million facility.

Doorways provides support for those facing homelessness or poverty because of their HIV status. The new three-acre complex is on North Jefferson Avenue in north St. Louis. Doorways received a $2.5 million grant from HUD to help with construction.

The ribbon cutting is at 10:30 a.m.