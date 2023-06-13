ST. LOUIS – A popular trade show is happening in downtown St. Louis this week for the last time.

Dot Foods has held a trade show at America’s Center for about 20 years. This year’s event starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday. The annual convention brings in more than 2,600 participants and generates about $2.5 million dollars for the city.

Dot Foods CEO Dick Tracy said in order to get more customers and suppliers to attend the show and feel safe, they’ll move it to Denver next year.

Great St. Louis Inc. responded to Tracy’s announcement, saying. “it’s proof of how critical it is that we address violent crime as a region. In downtown specifically, because of its criticality to the long-term growth of the city and the entire metro.”